Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1,277.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

