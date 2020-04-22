Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

