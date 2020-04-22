SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

