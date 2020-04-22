SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is Courier Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,675,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 142,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

