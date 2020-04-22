Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 5.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37, 19,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.06. The company has a market cap of $54.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

