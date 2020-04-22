Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,214 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 342,545 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $125,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 543.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

