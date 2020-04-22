SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.