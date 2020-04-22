SounDAC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55,399.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $54,281.25 and $55,399.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

