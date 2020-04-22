Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.31. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

