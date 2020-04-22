Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.20 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

