Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $110.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.