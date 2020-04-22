Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

SNAP opened at $12.44 on Monday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

