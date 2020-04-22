Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 2,915,500 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SMSI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 88,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,250. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

