Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

