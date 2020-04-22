SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

SITE stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

