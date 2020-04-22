Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of -0.38. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

