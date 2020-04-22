Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Trading 12.9% Higher

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, 6,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

