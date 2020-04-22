Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

