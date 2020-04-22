Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

XOM stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

