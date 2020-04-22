Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

