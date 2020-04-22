Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. Silgan also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.