Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

SLGN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,661. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

