Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 620,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.