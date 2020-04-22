Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.05. Sigmaroc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71).

In related news, insider Garth Palmer bought 117,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Monday.

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

