Short Interest in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declines By 13.1%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 1,979,300 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2,939.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.