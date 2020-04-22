Short Interest in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Decreases By 6.2%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCP. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 276,733 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 231,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,568,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,681. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

