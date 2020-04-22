Short Interest in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Decreases By 6.1%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 9,230,700 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 480,544 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 848,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,408. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

