Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Drops By 6.4%

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 1,366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.