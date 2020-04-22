Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Declines By 8.9%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SCM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,949. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $160.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

