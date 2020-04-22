Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Drops By 8.5%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 466,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,159. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $941.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

