Short Interest in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Drops By 12.6%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $254,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,945.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,812 shares of company stock worth $804,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.61.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

