Short Interest in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Declines By 13.4%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 1,847,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oragenics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.88.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

