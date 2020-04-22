Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declines By 12.4%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 1,381,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -687.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.