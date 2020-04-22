Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Decreases By 12.0%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 5,394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 129,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

