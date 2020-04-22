Short Interest in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Drops By 12.2%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 2,757,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GNMK stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.56.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,593 shares of company stock valued at $451,608. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

