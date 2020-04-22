Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Declines By 10.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 8,908,900 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 928,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 230,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

