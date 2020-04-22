Short Interest in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Decreases By 11.5%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 9,859,800 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,491,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,273,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

