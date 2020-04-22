Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.24, approximately 456 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.