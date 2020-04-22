ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shiftpixy, Inc. owns and develops application software. The Company offers ShiftPixy Employer Solution and ShiftPixy Shifter Solution. Its platform offers various services, including access mobile workforce in real-time; turn open shifts into a broadcast to various qualified and available shifter candidates; managing workers compensation costs and shifters can access and pick shifts real-time through the ShiftPixy mobile application. Shiftpixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

