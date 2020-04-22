Sherwin-Williams Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.93 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $484.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.25. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

