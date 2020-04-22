Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.32. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 176.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

