Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Insider Richard William Stone Purchases 36,500 Shares

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard William Stone acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £10,585 ($13,923.97).

Richard William Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Share alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Richard William Stone acquired 518 shares of Share stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($197.61).

LON SHRE remained flat at $GBX 31.25 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday. 68,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50. Share Plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.95.

Share (LON:SHRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Share Company Profile

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.