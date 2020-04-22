Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 6,051,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:SERV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. 264,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.63. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,845,000.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

