Sentinel (SENT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,364.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $20,364.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000351 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.