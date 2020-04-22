Security National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.37. 2,054,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

