Security National Bank Acquires 1,774 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.37. 633,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

