Scorpio Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 726% compared to the typical volume of 2,074 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

STNG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 184,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,138. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

