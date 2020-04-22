Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.22% from the company’s previous close.

SALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE SALT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.69. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

