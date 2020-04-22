Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

SCHD traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. 50,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

