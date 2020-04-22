Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after buying an additional 1,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 355,385 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309,767 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

